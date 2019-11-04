Kildare hotelier buys 7-bed mansion with stud farm for multi-million euro price

The entrance to Dollanstown House

A restored Georgian house and event riding facility on 365 acres of land in the heart of horse-breeding country on the Kildare/Meath border has been bought by billionaire property developer Luke Comer who owns Palmerstown House Estate.  

The Galway-born businessman has homes in Ireland, London, Monaco, Germany and Athens.

The property had a recent guide price was €7.5m, but it's not known what Comer paid. 

Comer recently revealed that his and his brother Brian's property firm, The Comer Group is now worth close to €5bn.