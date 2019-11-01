Approval for new schools in Clane and Prosperous

Kildare North TD, James Lawless, has welcomed the Minister for Education’s confirmation that the process for building new schools for St Farnan’s Post-Primary in Prosperous and Scoil Phádraig NS in Clane.

The Department of Education gave the Kildare and Wicklow Education Board approval to appoint a design team for a new 1,000 student school for St Farnan's, and this team is now in place.

Separately, Minister Joe McHugh also confirmed that his Department has completed the pre-qualification process to select a shortlist of contractors for the building of a new school for Scoil Phádraig.

Deputy Lawless commented that the beginning of the process for both schools was a welcome boost to the school communities. “I am delighted to hear that the much needed new school buildings for Scoil Phádraig and St Farnan’s have moved closer. Scoil Phádraig obtained planning permission for a 24 classroom school over 2 years ago and the design team is currently preparing the Tender Documentation. Once this is stage complete the tenders will be sought from companies to construct the school. The new school for St Farnan’s is in the early stages, with the design team recently appointed by KWETB."