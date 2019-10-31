LATEST: Bus fares to drop for Bus Éireann passengers from December 1

The National Transport Authority is publishing the first of two parts of its fare determination today, which deals specifically with monthly and annual tickets and will take effect on December 1.

There will be no increase in fare for passengers between Dublin and towns such as Enfield, Newbridge, Wicklow, Kildare, and Portarlington.

Annual tickets for Bus Éireann passengers in the Eastern Commuter areas will drop by over 4%.

Passengers in towns such as Kilcock, and Celbridge will see their fare fall from €1,548 to €1,480.

Passengers in Newbridge, and Baltinglass will be saving over one hundred euro when their annual fare drops from €2,448 to €2,340.

There is no change to either the rail-only annual or monthly ticket for the Short Hop Zone, which will remain at €1,450 and €145 respectively.

The corresponding bus-only tickets will increase slightly from €1,400 and €140 to €1,450 and €145 respectively. This covers routes operated by both Dublin Bus and Go-Ahead Ireland.

The annual and monthly Luas-only tickets increase by 7.4% to €1,300 and €130.

However, customers using a Luas/Dublin Bus/Iarnród Éireann ticket for the Short Hop Zone will see their monthly fare fall 4.9% from €205 to €195 and from €2,050 to €1,950 for an annual ticket.

Anne Graham, CEO of the National Transport Authority, said: “The NTA will continue to work to make fares as simple and consistent as possible. In today’s determination we have seen some fares go up slightly and some come down.

“Overall fare revenue will increase by less than 2%, which is in line with inflation, so this is certainly not a revenue-generating exercise.”

More information on the fare determination can be found at: https://www.nationaltransport. ie/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/ Fares_Determination_2019_ Monthly_and_Annual.pdf.