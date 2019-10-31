KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Rathcoole four-bed on private sale

Coonan Property are delighted to bring to the market a truly exceptional four bedroom, semi-detached home with garage extending to c 1,560 sq ft. (145 sq. m.). No 69 Coolamber Drive, Rathcoole, offers spacious living accommodation which includes a playroom, dining and separate living room. This property comes to the market in excellent condition throughout with a spectacular kitchen/living extension.

With an energy efficiency rating BER of C2 this property is situated on a large private site with a south facing rear garden. This property is ideal for family living and has the added advantage of the Luas at Citywest and M7 motorway very close by. The guide price is €399,000, for sale by private treaty.

Contact Michael Wright on 01 628 8400 or email mickw@coonan.com