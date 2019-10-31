Cemetery falls victim to illegal dumping of household waste

In recent months, Barrettstown Cemetery has fallen victim to the dumping of household waste.

The cemetery is located between Newbridge and Naas and is one of the oldest cemeteries in County Kildare.

The historical Saint Patrick’s Well is also on the grounds of the cemetery.

At the recent Kildare/Newbridge Municipal District meeting, Cllr Peggy O’Dwyer sought information about plans for the future of the cemetery.

Cllr O’Dwyer was advised that the cemetery was an area of archaeological interest. It was acknowledged that a report is pending about remedial works that are necessary, mainly for flood protection.

“Barrettstown cemetery has a very dedicated group of local residence who over the years have transformed this beautiful tranquil place to what it is today.

“If one has the opportunity to visit, I would strongly recommend you do so,” said Cllr O’Dwyer.