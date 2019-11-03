KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Three-bedroom terraced home for sale in Kill

Smyth Naas are presenting to the market no 23 The Stables, Kill, which is a very bright, modern, three-bedroom mid-terrace home in a sought after development located on the outskirts of Kill village.

The rooms in this fine home are deceptively spacious throughout and offer excellent living accommodation.

The Stables is renowned for its unique landscaped grounds and on entering this development well kept roads, outside lighting and a high standard of beautifully kept open areas are evident throughout.

Number 23 offers a cobblelock driveway and off street parking.

This light-filled home has been finished to a very high standard throughout and overlooks open fields to the front. It is conveniently situated close to Kill village with shops, schools, churches, chemist, pubs and restaurants all nearby.

The accommodation comprises entrance hallway, downstairs wc, kitchen/dining room, living room, three bedrooms (main en-suite) and a bathroom.

The guide price for the property is €275,000.

Contact www.smythnaas.ie or 045 895440 for more information.