Athy's Shackleton Museum Experience to be interactive

Kildare County Council are seeking an Interpretive and Exhibition Design Consultant to create and deliver the new Ernest Shackleton Experience and digital display at museum in Athy.

Works on the new estimated €5 million development is underway and will consist of the refurbishment of former the Athy Heritage Centre in Emily Square which is a protected structure.

There is provision for a two-storey contemporary glass and steel clad extension to the rear of the building and the removal of the 1980’s access ramp and steps to entrance at the West façade and replacement with new stone steps. There will also be a complete internal redecoration and new internal openings to allow improved circulation within the building and the replacement of existing signage.

The new musuem, which is due for completion in 2021, has the potential to be a major tourist attraction in South Kildare.

Early this year, the Department of Rural and Community Development allocated €2.7 million to the up-grade of Emily Square in Athy, and creation of the permanent exhibition space to go towards the estimated costs.