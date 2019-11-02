KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Equestrian heaven at Corbally Banks guiding at €1.25m

Paddy Jordan of Jordan Town & Country Estate Agents has been instructed jointly with Thomas M. Byrne of Carlow to sell this attractive residential equestrian property on 24 acres.

The property is in a great location near Newbridge and Naas and convenient to the Curragh.

The modern residence was built around 2000 and comprising a magnificent contemporary five-bedroom detached residence with 4,141 sq.ft. of generous living accommodation.

The house oozes with character and benefits from good natural light with generous living accommodation which includes a spacious hall, drawing room, living room, kitchen/dining room with Aga, utility room, five bedrooms with two ensuite, a family bathroom, office and very generous storage in the attic.

Outside there is a detached office/studio ideal for staff/au pair/granny flat.

The yard includes: nine stables, two barns, three car ports, tack room, feed house, five-unit automatic horse walker and floodlit arena.

The land is all in permanent pasture, laid out in nine post and railed paddocks.

The property is completely private and approached through electric gates with a long tarmacadam tree-lined avenue, and the house sits on wonderful gardens and grounds with patios and lawns, together with various herbaceous borders, beech hedging and various shelter belts.

For sale by private treaty through Jordan Town & Country Estate Agents, Newbridge, and Thomas M Byrne, Carlow.

According to Paddy Jordan, the property is likely to appeal to the equestrian industry and is ideal for ponies, hunters, small stud, sales prep unit with a delightful welcoming family home.

The guide price is now €1.25m. For queries, contact 045 433550 or visit www.jordancs.ie.