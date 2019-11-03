KILDARE CYCLING COLUMN: Could Kilcullen be more cycling-friendly?

I was at a meeting the other night in Kilcullen where locals are objecting to a proposed new quarry in nearby Ballyshannon.

I won’t go into the details of that here — you can about it on page 36 of this week’s paper — but what interests us here is where the conversation went, beyond the narrow issue of the quarry.

One of the presentations at the meeting was from a local Kilcullen man, Eoin Houlihan, who, after going through his list of the usual objections, raised his concern for a vision for Kilcullen, both his and that of those in the room.

It was an interesting tactic — he wanted to engage the collective grey cells within the room as to what people actually wanted for the town.

The quarry and the fears people have (whether rightly or wrongly) for the effect it might have on the surrounding area had prompted a contemplation of the bigger picture.

Beyond the narrow focus of their objections to the quarry, Mr Houlihan wanted to push the discussion in the direction of a broader understanding. I’m guessing that if he could encourage people to visualise what they would like the town to look like, they would agree with his objections to the quarry.

(I’m being careful not to indicate whether his objections are valid or not — I don’t want to be accused of interfering with the planning process).

Anyway, as he probably intended, his comment prompted a broader discussion of where people would like to see the town going.

Local woman Orla O’Neill noted that not all of the traffic issues raised were imposed by outsiders, that indeed much of the traffic failings were those of Kilcullen natives.

She referenced people parking up on footpaths and the like, and she proposed that it is necessary to reduce the number of parking spaces, and to make the town more cycling friendly.

She remarked later: “What I would actually propose is no on-street parking and putting in cycle lanes both sides of the road, reduce the road lane width to slow traffic.

“Also have all crossings raised so the road goes across the pedestrian crossing rather than vice versa.

“Have frequent pedestrian crossing times, unlike now when you have to wait an hour and a half to cross the road.”

I imagined there would be a backlash to that level of sensible commentary, because there usually is.

However, on social media after the meeting, people agreed enthusiastically and referenced other examples such as Westport in Mayo where huge progress has been made.

Big picture thinking

Looking at the bigger picture, isn’t it interesting that when people are invited to consider a vision for what they’d like their own town to be, they conclude that reducing the number of cars in it and replacing car for bike infrastructure would be a good place to start?

I’ve read that the Dutch have done research that suggests that every kilometre cycled by a commuter is worth 63 cents to the country, as opposed to costing money like cars and buses do.

They say that the effect of cycling rather than driving improves society and the economy, because it makes towns quieter, safer, more social and more prosperous.

What’s not to like?

I will have to try to look behind that and see how they arrive at such figures.

But it certainly goes a long way. to understanding why they spend €750 million a year in cycling.