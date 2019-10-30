What's happening in Kildare this Hallowe'en

Kildare is one of the best places in the entire country to celebrate the old pagan tradition.

With pumpkin patches, fancy dress and fun for all the family, it’s time to explore the Lilywhite county and all it has to offer this spooky time of year.

Before the curtains close on a wonderful season at the National Stud, the horses will be out for Hallowe'en.

On Thursday, October 21 resident ponies Prince, Bertie & Dipper will be offering pony rides to all the spooky visitors. Your little ghouls and goblins can enjoy face painting, a magic show and can explore the spooky tunnel experience as well.

The ever popular petting farm in Clonfert is celebrating its ten year anniversary this year with a Hallowe'en Festival, including a pumpkin patch, haunted house, kiddies disco and witches story-telling! Suitable for ages up to 12, this is described as a great family day out and tickets are €10 including pumpkin patch taking place on Thursday 31 October.

Lullymore Heritage & Discovery Park hosts its infamous “Hallowe'en Happenings” for seven spooky days from Thursday, October 31 to Friday November 1, 2019 – 10am to 6pm daily.

You will find lots of ghastly ghouls and terrifying treats in store at Lullymore including Haunted Holograms, Terror Train Trips, Terror Treasure Hunts and freaky fun in the Funky Forest. Don’t forget to dress in your scariest Hallowe'en costume as there will be prizes daily!

More family fun is to be had at Kildare Farm Foods this Hallowe'en. Come in fancy dress and hop on the Spooky Choo Choo Train- be sure to hold on tight! Take the little ones and wander around the Scarecrow Woodland Trail and explore the nooks and crannies.

The Kildare Maze opens its doors for some Hallowe'en fun this October. Families can take part in the usual activities like the Wooden Maze, crazy golf, zip-lining, adventure trails and the toddler play area. There will also be the added event of the Halloween Hunt, where the kiddies can take part and search for all the hidden ghouls and goblins!

There will also be daily prizes for the best dressed, so make sure you come in fancy dress. Kids can also take part in pumpkin carving with adult supervision. Open daily until November 5-12pm to 5pm daily.

Kildare town's Hallowe'en celebrations will finish up on Thursday, October 31 at 7.30pm with a Halloween Family Nostalgia Night at Cherry Avenue. This family friendly event. Last year’s festival was a great success and organisers are hoping to emulate that again this year. So get your costumes ready and prepare to be spooked this Halloween in Kildare town.