No Naas social houses built in last 15 years

No houses have been built in the Naas area by Kildare County Council in the past fifteen years.

There are plans to provide housing at a number of Naas locations — with the first expected to open in six months — but the failure to build has attracted criticism.

Some 74 houses are being built at Craddockstown, between 70 and 100 are earmarked for Rathasker, some 50 houses are planned for Caragh Road and 200 for Devoy Park — the project that is expected to take the longest amount of time.

Cllr Seamie Moore told a Naas Municipal District meeting on October 15 that he is disappointed that not one house has been built since five sites were “inherited by KCC from Naas Town Council” — though he acknowledged that the local authority has acquired houses by other means.

He said NTC had not built any homes in the preceding decade before the sites were handed over.

“There is no action, no houses are being built except by developers.”

He was supported by Cllr Fintan Brett, who said more houses are needed and there is not a shortage of specialist help that can be recruited to deliver these homes in Naas.

He said it takes the State six times longer to get houses built than a private developer.

KCC official Mary McCarthy said some of the sites to be developed for social housing are difficult to work with, including Rathasker Road, and this contributed to delays. She said that the site, known locally as the old sewerage farm (near Ploopluck Bridge) has only restricted access.

She also said that funding issues will need to be clarified.

Ms McCarthy added that apart from these projects, KCC has acquired a considerable number of houses through the part 5 process.

This is an arrangement which means a developer apportions 10% of land in a private development for social housing.