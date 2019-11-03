One-day Curragh Heritage seminar at Keadeen Hotel

A one-day seminar on different aspects of the heritage of the Curragh is taking place in the Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge on Saturday, November 16.

Entitled Aspects of the Curragh Seminar, it will see a number of leading speakers exploring different aspects of the Curragh, including its archaeology, placenames, racing heritage, military heritage and the overall importance of the Curragh.

Speakers on the day are John Feehan, Guy Williams, Lt. Col. Des Healy, Jim Kavanagh, John McCullen, Noel Dunne, James Durney and Mario Corrigan.

The event will include the launch by the Society of the second edition of Dr John Feehan’s Curragh Life – The Curragh of Kildare. The event will also include online journals of the County Kildare Archaeological Society and audio-guide entitled The Story of the Curragh as well as new book Cuirrech Life - The Curragh of Kildare by Dr John Feehan.

It is being organised by the County Kildare Archaeological Society and Kildare County Council, supported by Creative Ireland.

The event is €10, and pre-booking is essential.

All welcome to attend.