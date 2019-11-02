Thousands raised at Clane event in aid of Irish Hospice Foundation

There was more to a recent brunch gathering at Clane GAA during the World Cup quarter final match between Ireland and New Zealand on October 19.

The event was organized by a group of friends who have all experienced first hand the amazing work that the Irish Hospice Foundation do. Spokesperson, Gemma Given, said: “We tied in with the national campaign that IHF promoted hosting.”

She said they are very grateful to all donors and the community of Clane for turning out in such great numbers.

They have raised €5,416 so far.

One of the services that the money raised will support is the IHF’s nurses for Night Care programme, allowing people to spend their final days at home.