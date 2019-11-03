Double decker buses to be used for 120 Edenderry to Dublin bus service

The first eight journeys of the day of the 120 Edenderry-Dublin bus service will be double decker buses from December 1, it has emerged.

Go-Ahead Ireland is to begin operation of the route from December 1.

Cllr Aidan Farrelly said it has also confirmed to him today (October 24) that the first eight journeys of the day will be served by double-decker buses travelling to Dublin, “with the aim of ensuring capacity for the in-demand service.”

A further eight double-deckers buses will operate from Dublin in the late-afternoon on weekdays, he said.

Cllr Farrelly, who welcomed the news, said that the people of north Kildare and Offaly had been “consistently let down by this service in recent times, and hopes that assurances from the new operator will be fulfilled.”

Cllr Farrelly said double-decker buses that used to operate on this route were discontinued by Bus Eireann, quite often leading to buses being full and leaving many people behind.

He said the transport infrastructure network is bursting at the seams whether it’s our buses or trains. “We shouldn’t forget that we pay a lot of money for our bus and train tickets, so it’s reasonable to expect a timely and consistent service.”

Kildare North TD, James Lawless, criticised the decision by the NTA to remove double deck buses. “Services at peak times simply do not have enough capacity and the decision by the NTA to transfer double deck buses to Go Ahead and not make arrangements to alleviate the inevitable problems is frustrating and just not good enough.”

It remains to be seen what will happen in the future.