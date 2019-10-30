Kilcullen derelict cottage on the market for less than €50,000

A detached derelict cottage has come to the market for €49,950 at Annalough, Crookstown, Kilcullen, Kildare on on c.0.667 acres of land.

Described as a 'rare opportunity' this property is located in this highly desirable area and maybe suitable to a number of different uses.

The property enjoys extensive road frontage and very pleasant countryside views.

The real highlight of this property, according to selling agents Dowling Property, is the fact that there is currently a substantial derelict detached cottage in-place which makes any planning applications more advantageous.

All amenities are closeby in the village of Crookstown including pharmacy, butchers, petrol station and Crookstown retail park. There is also a new primary school approx 1.5km away along with the famous Rathsallagh Golf Club just 4km.

Access to M7/M9 is just a 3 minute drive away.

All interested parties are advised to contact Kildare Co Co Planning and carry out all initial planning eligibility queries you might have.

The sale will only be suitable for a non-mortgage buyer.





