Ballymore Eustace is location for proposed micro distillery

Planning permission has been applied for a micro distillery in Ballymore Eustace.

Major renovations are planned for the Old Mill building complex for the proposed Craft Micro-Distillery which will have a ground floor area of 453.8sqm.

Planned works include the refurbishment, conversion and consolidation/stabilisation of existing buildings around existing upper and lower courtyard.

The craft micro-distillery will include a brew-house, still house, two warehouses for storing 1,000 No. whiskey casks, empty cask storage space, a plant room and cooperage.

The designs include new mezzanines and stairs.

The development includes landscaping, drainage, parking and alterations to existing the mill pond.

The existing road and pedestrian access to and through the site will remain unchanged.

The planning application was lodged in recent days by Ciara and Harvey Appelbe.