19th century Clane parish priest recalled in talk

A long running search by Leixlip historian John Colgan into the Colgan family, resulted in a talk to the Clane History Group on a notable former parish priest in Clane.

According to the 1901 Census, the 61-year-old Kilcock born Very Rev James Colgan, was, on the night of the census, sharing the parochial house in Clane with Kate McEvoy (39), a visitor, a housekeeper, and Mary Corrigan (27), general domestic servant, who, like Ms McEvoy, was from Mullin, Queen’s County.

Also present on the night was coachman /farm servant, Athy-born Patrick Shelly (30).

Fr James was the son James Colgan of Kilcock, doctor of medicine, and Dubliner, Mary Ann Ham, daughter of a Dublin and Leixlip timber merchant, William Ham.

Fr James was christened on March 29 1840, most likely at Newtown Chapel.

The sponsors were his father’s older brother, Henry, and Ellen Colgan.

Henry lived in Cappagh House, Newtown, Kilcock.

Fr James became a seminarian at Maynooth after he matriculated on August 28 1857.

Ordained a deacon in 1863, he was appointed professor of Rhetoric at St Patrick’s College, Carlow.

He spent six to eight years in Stradbally before moving to Clane where he spent 37 of his 86 years as parish priest.

He was appointed parish priest there in April 1889, at the age of 49. Fr Colgan was heavily involved in the area, including its local and national politics and sometimes got himself in “hot water”.