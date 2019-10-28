Weather upate for bank holiday Monday: another cold but sunny day

Today

Met Eireann predict today will be mainly dry, with bright or sunny spells but there is a slight chance of a few isolated light showers along the south Leinster coast.

Maximum temperatures 9 to 11 celsius, in mostly moderate northeasterly breezes, strengthening along south and southeast coasts.

Temperatures dipped dramatically last night so remember to put ant-freeze in your engine, and to check your tyres are road worthy, in advance of icy and frosty weather.

Tonight

Dry overnight, with some clear spells, mainly in the northern half of the province. Minimum temperatures minus 1 to plus 4 Celsius inland, but 4 to 8 Celsius in coastal areas. Winds mostly moderate easterly, fresh to strong along south and southeast coasts.

Tomorrow

Tuesday will be dry, with bright spells. Breezy, with mostly moderate to fresh easterly winds, strong on south and southeast coasts. Maximum temperatures 9 to 12 Celsius.