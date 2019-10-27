Weather today: a bright, clear but cooler autumn's day

As predicted, today is already bright and clear, albeit cool!

Met Eireann forecast dry and sunny conditions in most areas today, with moderate north or northwest breezes. However, there will be a few passing light showers, these mainly in northern and northwestern coastal districts. After a crisp and frosty start, temperatures will recover to range 8 to 11°C by afternoon. Lovely weather to walk and enjoy the changing colours of our autumnal landscape.

Tonight

Cold and mostly clear tonight with a widespread ground frost and the risk of icy patches. Some mist and fog inland later too. Lowest temperatures -2 to +3°C.

Tomorrow

Another cold, crisp and frosty start on Monday. It will be a dry day in most areas with spells of autumn sunshine. However, becoming cloudier in the far southwest of Munster with patchy rain moving in here later in the day. Highest temperatures ranging 7 to 10°C in freshening northeasterly winds.



