Kildare Holstein Friesian Club holds its annual silage awards

Kildare Holstein Friesian Club held its annual Silage Quality Competition in Toughers, Naas, on October 10.

The Alltech-sponsored event is one of the best club activities of the year.

The quality of the samples this year was the best in the 40-year history of the competition. Most of the samples had a DMD of between 75 and 80, with the top six of over 80 DMD.

The winner this year was Tom O’Grady of Garavogue, Prosperous, who was last year’s winner also. The top samples were all harvested in early May, received an additive and were mostly new swards.

The top six winners were: 1st Tom O’Grady, Prosperous; 2nd Victor Jackson, Kiltegan; 3rd Tony Jackson, Kiltegan; 4th John Murphy, Castledermot; 5th Kieran O’Flaherty; and 6th Karl Matuschka.

The judging was done by Teagasc and the testing was done by Independent Analytical Services, Bagnalstown, Carlow.