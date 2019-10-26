Kildare school raises €56,000 for CHI, Crumlin

Clongowes Wood College in Clane handed a cheque for €56,000 to to CHI, Crumlin (formerly known as Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin) following an event during the summer.

The funds were the proceeds from the annual Clongowes Duck Push, which is now in its 27th year.

On October 10, thirty-five students and Steven Gray, Clongowes Duck Push Coordinator, met with the medical staff and members of the fundraising team at the Children’s Medical Research Foundation building where the cheque was accepted by Dr Michael McDermott on behalf of the hospital.

The proceeds from the 2019 Duck Push, the latest of many, will fund the purchase of a Hitachi Noblus Portable Ultrasound machine to be used in the Intensive Care Unit at Crumlin’s Children Hospital.

The machine is used to diagnose serious, and sometimes fatal conditions such as lymphoma and other childhood cancers.

The medical team have been waiting many years to replace the current machine which is thirteen years old.