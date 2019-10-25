Dare to visit Kildare town for Halloween

The third annual ‘Dare to Visit Kildare’ Halloween Festival takes place in Kildare Town from October 26 to 31.

Organisers have given scary taste of what is in store including a Halloween fireworks display and a midnight walk.



Celebrations will begin on Saturday, 26 Market Square with a host a variety of events starting at 6.30pm with the Mysterious Mayhem event followed by a spooktacular fireworks display at 7.30pm and a midnight walk leaving the Harp Bar

Seanchai Eddie Lenihan, will be telling stories at The Old Kildare Courthouse at 9pm on Saturday night also.



There is a variety of spooky events on throughout including The Silken Thomas Players presenting a performance of Dead Ringer in the Old Courthouse on Monday, 28 to 30 at 8pm.

The festival also includes mask making workshops, pumpkin carving, and crafting workshops for all ages.

The workshops are just €5 per person and take place on Wednesday, October 23 at 11am.



There will be a pumpkin carving workshop with Susan Boyle on Thursday, 29 at the Hive. This is a ticketed event.

It will finish up on Thursday, October 31 at 7.30pm with a Halloween Family Nostalgia Night at Cherry Avenue. This family friendly event.

Last year’s festival was a great success and organisers are hoping to emulate that again this year. So get your costumes ready and prepare to be spooked this Halloween in Kildare town.



