Collision on M414 Monasterevin to Rathangan road
Use alternative route
The Monasterevin/Rathangan Rd (R414) is closed approximately 4km outside Monasterevin town.
Gardaí and emergency services are attending the collision. Use an alternative route please.
Other traffic news:
There’s heavy northbound traffic on the M50 from J12 Firhouse through to J7 Lucan, where a breakdown has just been cleared. Southbound traffic on the motorway is slow from before J6 Blanchardstown to J9 Red Cow. A multi-vehicle collision at the interchange has been cleared.
Inbound on the the Naas Rd is slow through Bluebell towards Tyrconnell Rd.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on