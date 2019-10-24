Woman who drove with prescribed anti-anxiety drugs in her system disqualified at Kildare court

A woman who was before Athy District Court on Tuesday, October 22, for drug driving was disqualified from driving for four years.

The Athy woman came to the attention of gardai at Woodstock Street, Athy on April 7, 2017. The court heard that the defendant was suffering from anxiety at the time and had been prescribed Benzodiazepines by her doctor.

Her solicitor Jackie McManus told the court that the drug was prescribed as a muscle relaxant. Judge Desmond Zaidan asked why a muscle relaxant be prescribed for anxiety. He was told it was to help with her condition.

He said that the mandatory disqualification period in this case was four years. The defendant told the court that it was for a short period of time.

“I am no longer taking it,” she said.

Judge Zaidan said that it was unfortunate as the defendant was not deliberately abusing drugs. “It was prescribed by her GP,” he said.

Inspector Brian Jacob said that the defendant had taken in excess of what she should have at the time. She was disqualified from driving for four years. He fixed recognisance in the event of an appeal.