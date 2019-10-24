Welcome home! The three little 'Quad' sisters are now reunited

A Naas mum was celebrating this week after she was allowed to bring home one of her baby daughters to join her other two sisters in the family homestead.

Naas mum Ciara Flynn and her fiance Shane Magee have been shuttling back and forth to the Coombe Hospital in Dublin since the four babies were delivered at nearly 31 weeks on August 23.

And this week little Grace came home to join her sisters Layla and Amelia who have been settling in over the past two weeks.

Ciara said: "Three beautiful daughters reunited. Welcome home Grace Magee!"

She added: "It's been a crazy but amazing two weeks.

"We are so in love and we can't stop staring at them all."

However Ciara hinted that she and Shane have been struggling to get enough sleep since the bundles of joy came home.

She joked; "Oh glorious sleep, where have you gone?"