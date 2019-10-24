Fáilte Ireland pitches to bring major new UK business events to Kildare

Fáilte Ireland is at Windsor Racecourse this week pitching Kildare as a premier destination for hosting business conferences, meetings and events. Through the ‘Meet Kildare at the Races’ event, Fáilte Ireland and ‘Into Kildare’ will target new UK business tourism worth up to €2.3 million for the Irish economy.

Over 20 top UK buyers will meet directly with some of Kildare’s leading hoteliers, meeting venues and attractions to generate new business for the Meetings, Incentives, Conference and Events (MICE) sector through showcasing the top-class meeting and leisure facilities that Kildare can offer business delegates.

Fáilte Ireland is focused on growing business tourism in the regions outside Dublin and its Dublin Convention Bureau team has identified Kildare as a county with strong potential to welcome more business conferences and events thanks to its easy access from the capital and the range of high quality accommodation and activities it has on offer. The K Club, Carton House, Kilkea Castle and Kildare Village are among the businesses making a pitch in Windsor.

Business Tourism is a priority sector for Fáilte Ireland as it helps businesses prepare for Brexit. It is also a sector which yields a high number of UK tourists, who typically come in the off-peak season for conferences. Last year alone, Ireland welcomed 74,000 conference delegates from the UK, worth over €101 million to the Irish economy.

Speaking about the importance of the British market for Business Tourism, Fáilte Ireland’s Sam Johnston, Manager of the Convention Bureaux of Ireland, said:

“As we prepare for Brexit, central to our work is selling Ireland as a Business Tourism destination to influential buyers in Britain, which has always been a strong market for us in this area of our work particularly for business conferences coming to Dublin. Many of our clients in that market are open to doing business outside of busy cities, and with a very strong inventory of meeting venues and accommodation within County Kildare it makes sense to showcase that under the strong Dublin Convention Bureau brand. Business Tourism is fundamental for the growth of the tourism sector, particularly in supporting a longer season for many businesses, as conference delegates typically arrive outside the summer months.”

Aine Mangan, CEO of 'Into Kildare', the Kildare Tourism Board added:

"Into Kildare is delighted to get an opportunity to promote the unique attractions Kildare has to offer as a business tourism destination to a key audience. Networking and a sharing of ideas and strategies is key to the success of promoting Kildare and we are greatly looking forward to increasing tourism to Kildare following this event and collaborating with Dublin Convention Bureau."

Business Tourism is currently worth at least €740million to the Irish economy and supports 20,000 jobs. Fáilte Ireland is working on growing the sector over the next six years to bring the value of business tourism to the Irish economy over the €1billion mark.