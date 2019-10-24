Emergency services attending collision on N7 inbound before Red Cow

Emergency services are dealing with a collision on the N7 inbound before the Red Cow Interchange, with traffic extremely heavy on approach now from J7 Kill.

Collisions have been cleared from both sides of the M50. Northbound traffic remains very heavy from the M11 jct past J13 Sandyford. On the southbound side, the slowest stretches are between the M1 Interchange and J7 Lucan, and from J9 Red Cow past J12 Firhouse.