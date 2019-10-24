Long inbound delays on the N7 from J6 Castlewarden to the Red Cow Interchange.

Collisions on both sides of the M50 are causing long delays this morning.

Note, there are extremely long inbound delays on the N7 from J6 Castlewarden all the way to the Red Cow Interchange.

Collisions: northbound traffic is very slow from the M11 junction past J13 Sandyford, where the crash is in the right lane.

On the southbound side, it's very heavy from J4 Ballymun past J7 Lucan, with intermittent delays from there towards J13. The collision at J10 Ballymount is now in the hard shoulder.

AA Roadwatch warn that road conditions are dangerous in parts, wettest in parts of the west and south-east. Slow down and leave extra space to brake. Where foggy conditions prevail, use fog lights but remember to turn them off afterwards.