Man arrested after €45k of cannabis found in Kildare house

Gardai in Naas targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Kildare area have seized cannabis herb and arrested one male.

On yesterday afternoon, gardai from the Naas District Drug Unit and Naas Detective Unit conducted a planned search of a house in north Kildare.

During the course of the search cannabis herb with an estimated street value of up to €45,000 (pending analysis) was seized.

A quantity of cash and a number of juvenile cannabis plants were also seized.

A male in his 20s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Naas Garda Station.