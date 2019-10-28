Five-bedroom Rathangan home on the market

A five-bedroom home in Kilmoney, Rathangan, would make a wise property choice for those interested in keeping horses.

Sonas is a fine detached c 3,500 sq ft residence approached through a recessed entrance to a gravel driveway, which brings you to the house and also navigates left to the yard at the rear.

The site is regular in shape with the land laid out in three paddocks along with four boxes, sheds and sand arena, with the entire enclosed by trees and hedges providing a private setting.

This is an ideal compact equestrian property for a family interested in horses, located only four miles from the Curragh Plains.

The house was built in 2006 and contains c 3,500 sq ft (c 326 sq m ) of spacious light filled family accommodation with the benefit of oil fired central heating, PVC double glazed windows, cream fitted kitchen with island unit, five bedrooms, five bathrooms and an annexe.

The home is situated in a nice, quiet rural setting, easily accessible to the surrounding towns of Rathangan, Kildare, Newbridge and Naas.

The accommodation comprises: entrance hall, sittingroom, sunroom, kitchen/diningroom, three bathrooms and four bedrooms in the main house.

Then connecting the main house to the annexe is a hallway — and in the annexe there is a living area, kitchenette, two bathrooms, bedroom and a study.

Viewing

The property is for sale through Liam Hargaden of Jordan Auctioneers 045 433550 who is guiding €495,000 and can be contacted for further information or appointments to view.