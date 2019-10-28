Kildare’s Le Skinny Chef wins Blás na hÉireann bronze award

Kildare food producers Le Skinny Chef, has won a Bronze medal at the Blás na hÉireann Awards in Dingle recently.

Le Skinny Chef was founded and is run by Aymar Gourdet, a French award-winning chef established in Ireland for over 20 years. Aymar specialises in creative French-Irish Fusion Cuisine.

He won the Bronze for his Garlic Chilli Sauce.

At the age of 8 in France, Aymar would help his mother create unique dishes using produce from their garden. At 15 he started chef training at a Paris restaurant and when he turned 25 he opened his first gastronomic restaurant in Ireland.

He developed a passion for natural healthy local food and he shared this with his customers for 16 years .

Over the past three years, Aymar he created an artisan range of products for the menus in his restaurant.

Aymar sells them at farmers markets and in a range of retail stores.

Le Skinny Chef's journey began after loyal restaurant customers asked to take to home some jars of his spreadable Wild Garlic Pesto.

Now in its 12th year, the Blas Na hÉireann awards is the biggest annual competition for quality Irish produce.

The Skinny Chef is available in Supervalu, whose various suppliers scooped a massive 118 Blás Na hÉireann awards.