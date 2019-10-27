Naas solicitor elected as new president of County Kildare Chamber

Solicitor Luke Hanahoe of Hanahoe and Hanahoe Solicitors in Naas has been elected President of County Kildare Chamber for a two year term.

Mr Hanahoe is a long serving member of the Chamber and a committee member for the past four years.

The Chamber recently reached the significant membership milestone of 400 companies employing 37,000 people in the county.

The Chamber recently won Chamber of the Year at the National Chamber of the Year awards and a Chamber delegation returned earlier this month from Boston where businesses won new contracts and made new contacts which will benefit business in Kildare in the medium term.

Mr Hanahoe said: “It is an incredible honour and privilege to be elected President of Kildare Chamber.

"I am really looking forward to working with and on behalf of the membership to ensure Kildare businesses continue to thrive.

“The membership of Kildare Chamber is incredibly well served by Allan Shine and his team and I will work tirelessly with them to ensure the Chamber continue to provide the services that our members require and deserve”.

Allan Shine, CEO of the Chamber said: “Maureen Bergin served as President of the Chamber for two years and the membership has grown to 400 companies.”