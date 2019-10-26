My Kildare Life interview with Naas author Margaret Scott

The Naas author has published two books with Poolbeg Press, Between You and Me and The Fallout and works at HRI.

FIRST KILDARE MEMORY?

One of my earliest memories is my mam bringing us all up to the hurdie gurdies at Punchestown races when we were little. It was the highlight of our year, we’d save all our small change for months and then spend it all on icecreams and swinging boats and never even see a horse.

Even now the days that I work at Naas Racecourse I seldom come home without having an icecream, I pay a bit more attention to the horses though…

WHAT DO YOU LIKE ABOUT KILDARE?

I love Kildare, I love that one minute I could be walking through miles of green space and open skies on the Curragh but could also hop in my car and be in Dublin city centre within the hour. We really have the best of both worlds here and I feel very lucky.

WHAT'S YOUR FAVOURITE RESTAURANT AND/OR PUB IN KILDARE?

We’re blessed with great restaurants, coffee shops and pubs in Naas where I live but I have to give a special mention to Butt Mullins where I spent many of my formative years waitressing as now, years later, they are so good to my kids and my Dad every time we visit. I don’t often go to the pub but when I do its always to McCormack’s. I love it there especially when Party at the Back are playing, always a great night.

WHAT WAS IT THAT PROMPTED YOU TO START WRITING?

The truth is that I started to write because as a child I really, really wanted a pony, and, despite years of nagging my parents just wouldn’t give in. So I started to write stories about living on a stud farm where I could have all the ponies I wanted.

Not much has changed really, my third book is set in the world of horse racing so I feel that if I ever do actually get it finished I’ll have really come full circle.

WHAT’S YOUR IDEAL DAY IN KILDARE?

My ideal day in Kildare would have to involve a weightlifting class (every girl needs a mid-life crisis) a coffee and a spot of writing in Barker and Jones — I’ve written most of this third book in their little coffee shop there.

I just love the little table by the window and their manager Kate could not be have been more supportive since I was first published, cooking some lunch at home and a walk on the Craddoxtown Road where I live. One of the most important things

I’ve learnt in the last couple of years is to slow down, eat well and get as much fresh air and sleep as possible and there’s just no better place to do all that than home.