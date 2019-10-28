KILDARE CYCLING COLUMN: Treat yourself on the Royal Canal

The other day I went and cycled the Royal Canal Greenway from Maynooth to Furey’s of Moyvalley.

The significance of Furey’s was twofold; it is a matter of approxomately two kms from the county border with Meath, and I kinda wanted to see see how much of it is in Kildare. Secondly it serves really nice grubbage, which is, let’s be honest, probably my primary thought process.

Obviously I was aware that work was advancing on the greenway over the last few years, and I had started to use the bit from Maynooth to Kilcock a bit, but in recent times I’d been hearing rumours that all the little bits were starting to come together, and it was now possible to get to Mullingar on it.

Significantly, it was a person with zero cycling background who told me that in fact, it is done the whole way now.

That was significant in particular because it proves what I’ve been saying for quite some time — that if you build good and safe cycling infrastructure, it will be used by people who are not cycling enthusiasts.

A few weeks ago Irish Independent columnist Sarah Carey, who lives in the Enfield area, spoke about using it.

She described herself as someone who would be concerned about the danger of cycling on the roads, and about making her wayy onto the canal bank alone.

But now she is thoroughly enjoying herself on the greenway in total safety.

It highlights that if the conditions are safe, or at least, perceived as being safe, then huge numbers will use it. (And on that note, it also highlights that safety and perceptions of safety are different to us cyclists, but immaterial to non-cyclists.)

For a non-cyclist like her to actually use the phrase ‘build it and they will come’ it says an awful lot.

Next time I’m in Furey’s I must ask them if they’ve noticed an increase in trade from passing cyclists.

As it happens, last Saturday morning , it was quiet both in Fureys and on the greenway on the way out. This is probably related directly to the fact that the rugby match was on and the weather was slightly damp.

On the way back to Maynooth, it was much busier, although by no means crowded.

The landscape changes as you move out of Maynooth and Kilcock, with suburban residential areas giving way to farmland, and bog land. Regularly there are cattle grazing across the canal.

The most surprising thing for me, as someone who though they knew that part of the world reasonably well, was that it was so unexpectedly beautiful.

Admittedly the changing colours of the surrounding foliage played a role in that.

There are a few places that you need to get off the greenway very briefly, but it’s no intrusian on the experience.

It’s usually at a point where you can’t go under a canal bridge. One point is at Enfield where you emerge onto a bridge on the western side of the town.

There’s a handy Applegreen there if you wanted to top up on water or something with some sugar in it.

And also, of course, in Kilcock, you have to emerge onto the footpath to cross the bridge there as well. In most places, there are pedestrian crossing lights where you need to cross a busy thoroughfare.

The road surface is mainly a sort of very fine gravel with intermittent sections of proper tar.

As a result, you won’t manag e huge speeds, but I averaged 28kph for long sections without killing myself — but then, speed is not what you’re aiming for if you’re on the greenway.

Some people on it seemed to be of the impression that they needed big tyres or less pressure, as if it was some sort of cross country course, but my gang all had 25’s pumped up to the usual 110/120psi and nobody reported any difficulty.

As one of the lads noted - at least there’s no muck or potholes, and there’s a lot to be said for that.

It is 26kms from the Harbour in Maynooth to Furey’s, and it’s as flat as a pancake — so if you’re looking for a gentle stress-free recovery ride with coffee half way, it’s perfect for that.

The only difficulty you will ever encounter on the canal is that if the wind is blowing hard the wrong way you are quite exposed. There’s really nowhere to hide.

My intention next is to head further out, into such strange places as Hill of Down and Killucan, and maybe even as far as Mullingar.

In theory, if you were chasing big miles, you could end up in Athlone.

But the main takeaway from it is that there is no doubt it will encourage non-cyclists in great numbers to get out on their bikes, and nothing that does that can be a bad thing.