Safety concerns at Kildare accident black spot

A busy crossroads on the outskirts of Naas, near Punchestown Racecourse needs to be made safer.

Fine Gael councillor Evie Sammon said the location, which is known as Watch House Cross, would be suitable for a safety improvement scheme, managed by the local authority.

However Kildare County Council has indicated that applications and submissions for this improvement scheme for 2020, have already been submitted.

KCC also pointed out that the cross is in a 60kph speed limit zone which motorists should be aware of .

And has it been improved in recent years with “advanced warning signage and road markings.”

Nevertheless KCC also said it will review the signs and road linings there.

Accidents

The cross has been the scene of numerous vehicle accidents, especially when driving conditions are dangerous during wet or icy weather conditions.