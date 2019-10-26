University to honour Newbridge chemistry pioneer

Maynooth University is due to launch the Kathleen Lonsdale Institute for Human Health Research this week.

Ms Lonsdale was born in Newbridge in 1903. She became a pioneer in the field of chemistry with her research on the benzene ring and x-ray crystallography. She later broadened her work and applied this expertise to solve important medical problems. She was the first woman tenured professor at University College London.

The launch is to take place this Friday, October 25, at the Maynooth University Biosciences and Engineering Building on the University’s North Campus.

The new Kathleen Lonsdale Institute brings together researchers from Biology, Chemistry, Psychology and Computer Science, and other departments at MU to offer a holistic, multi-disciplinary approach to the study of the key determinants of health.

Research will focus on some of the major health problems of today, including chronic inflammatory diseases, obesity and antimicrobial resistance.

At the event, Maynooth University President Professor Nolan will be joined by Prof Paul Moynagh, Director of the Kathleen Londsale Institute for Human Health Research and Kathleen Lonsdale’s son Stephen Lonsdale.