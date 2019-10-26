Kildare man to make 40th appearance at this year's Cork Jazz fest

This year’s Guinness Cork Jazz Festival will be a special one for Kildare musician Des Hopkins.

He will make his 40th appearance at the Guinness Cork International Jazz Festival from October 24-28.

The Clane musician will lead his Dixieland Jazz Band as the headline act at the Clarion Cork City Hotel. “I love jazz and I went to play at the festival in its second year. I have been going every since,” said Des, whose recent memoir, Showbands and all that Jazz, has sold over a thousand copies worldwide.

Pat Horgan, who chaired the Cork Jazz festival committee for three years, said Des has been a constant presence and a big attraction. “I love Des’s band. He has done a superb job for us,” said Pat, who credits Guinness for supporting the festival.