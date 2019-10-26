Clane Tidy Towns celebrates at annual awards night

Clane Tidy Town Association gained seven marks in the national Tidy Towns competition this year and the mark for the town estates was two more than last year.

At the Clane Tidy Town estates competition awards in Manzor’s on Thursday, October 17, Helen O’Flaherty, its chairperson for the last several years, said they were delighted to see the judges had many positive comments on the areas.

They included comments on Park View’s new compost area, which was well maintained and had a lovely bug hotel adjacent to it.

As it turned out the local judges decided that two estates, Parkview and Central Park/Churchview, were the two outstanding estates in the town.

Other estates in the Award Winning category, in no particular order, were Ottomy Crescent and Grove, Capdoo Park , Loughbollard, Brooklands , College Grove, Abbey Park and Mainham Wood.

A certificate of appreciation went to Campbell’s Tyres, Jas. Manzor’s, The Village Inn and Hughes Pharmacy. The best presented premises was Bob and Kate’s gift shop.

Community Council chairperson Paul Carroll, said the competitions are not beauty contests but partnerships.

Paul thanked Helen O’Flaherty and a special presentation was made to her for five years as chairperson of Clane Tidy Towns.

Ted Murray, of sponsor, Clane Project Centre said the village had improved every year. “It is a beautiful town,” he concluded.

