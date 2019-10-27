Kildare man develops app to monitor activity of young sportspeople

A coach for the Naas hurling team has developed an app that can be used to monitor the activity of young sportspeople with the intention of preventing burnout and injury.

Adrian Geissel, from Naas, devised the Surpassportapp to enable sports coaches and managers track and share crucial information on their players from a secure data platform.

His own background as a coach with the Naas hurling team, together with his experiences as a parent of busy little sportspeople, led Adrian to question what was best for his children, and by extension, his team.

“As a Dad of a busy 10 year-old, I was curious about what constitutes a safe and sustainable level of sport. Training provided by GAA encourages coaching in a child-specific manner, but little detail about how to answer the above question, in particular, for my son,” Adrian explained.

“So I returned to published academic literature, and learnt that consistency and gradual change in workload were key, especially when the child is uninjured and most importantly, enjoying themselves.

“As a coach to a dozen or so other 10 year-olds, I wondered how I could apply this to the team. Was their activity history over the past few weeks consistent, or were they at risk of injury from over play? Or simply over tired?.

“I realised that kids who play sport often play more than one. They play for more than one team and represent more than one club and school.

“My vision for Surpassport is to combine best practice and sports science into a comprehensive, easy to use app for coaches and parents, to help each know more about their kids and to help them make informed decisions for their sporting well being,” Adrian said.

Since its pilot with Naas GAA Juvenile Hurling Team in June 2018, Surpassport supports a growing number of teams across sports around the country, including U13 Soccer in Waterford, minor hurling in Kilkenny and the Irish U15 Women’s Basketball national team.

“Surpassport builds a comprehensive picture on player athlete readiness, appropriate to their age, but most importantly, tracks ‘fun’, for every team session and game,” Adrian says.

After all, if kids are not enjoying sport they won’t practice and won’t stick with it.

And on Friday night, Surpassport won Best New Business Start Up at the South Dublin Chamber Awards, beating off competition from more that 50 other start ups.