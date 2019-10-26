King’s Gala scoops top retailer awards at 2019 BEST night in Kildare

The stunning surroundings of The K Club in Straffan, North Kildare was the venue for the 2019 Gala BEST Awards, which took place on Tuesday, October 8.

King’s Gala had a full team attending the awards ceremony, which every year pays tribute to the hard work undertaken by management at the many Gala locations throughout Ireland.

On the night, excellence in Standards Awards were presented to store managers, Mary Condron, Síobhan Whitty and David Tobin for King’s Gala Ballylinan, King’s Gala Maganey and King’s Gala Prosperous, respectively.

It is a significant achievement for King’s Gala Ballylinan which will be celebrating its first anniversary on Friday, November 29, and King’s Gala Maganey which only opened in April last.

PR and marketing manager Marie Corrigan also picked up a Marketing Initiative award for the King’s Gala Group.

“This is a great achievement for our stores, two of which — King’s Gala Ballylinan and King’s Gala Maganey — only opened in the past year,” said proprietor Brian King, following the ceremony.

“Also congratulations to our Stores in Ashbourne, Kiltale and Gorey, Co Wexford on being awarded with Excellence in Standards.

“It is a tremendous tribute to the hard work which is undertaken by our great team and valued staff on a daily basis,” he added.

About King’s Gala

King’s Gala is the largest of the Gala franchise in Leinster and has been expanding rapidly over the past number of years.

Customers can expect high standards at all of their stores, with a full hot and cold deli counter at each location - Ashbourne, Co Meath; Gorey, Co Wexford; Kiltale, Co Meath; Prosperous, Maganey, Co Kildare and Ballylinan, Co Laois.

The aroma of freshly-baked bread and tasty donuts fills each store every morning, thanks to King’s Country Kitchen.

Each King’s Gala location also includes a Circle K Forecourt, making King’s Gala your one-stop shop for refuelling.

Following on from the celebrations at the K Club, King’s Gala Ballylinan will be celebrating its first anniversary on Friday, November 29.

As per King’s Gala style, this promises to be a fun-filled family event with many specials on the day.