KILDARE OPINION: Greta Thunberg isn’t after you, she wants to change the world

In the past few weeks, a terrible number of lads (and yes, they’ve been all lads in the main) have been getting terribly upset at the whole movement to address climate change. Whether it’s Greta Thunberg making speeches, or Extinction Rebellion shutting down traffic, it’s been a dreadful time for so many of the lads.

You can hear the blood pressure pills being chewed like Smarties, to the background sound of keyboards being pounded, and invective being spat out.

I offer the lads a a calming balm. It’s ok, lads. It’s ok. Neither Ms Thunberg nor Extinction Rebellion are after you.

They’re not trying to change your mind, not trying to upset you. In fact, they don’t care about you at all, not in an uncaring way, but simply because they think about you.

You are not their intended target, you are an irrelevance to them. You are not under attack; you can relax.

They seek to change the minds, only, of their peers. And they have. They have won.

To be clear, there are a couple of things going on here.

A realisation has occurred in most recent times among the general public that more needs to be done to overcome the challenge of climate change.

By more, I mean more radical change of our understanding of how transport, energy, construction and agricultural systems need to operate. They currently ask more of the planet than it can give.

The other reaslisation is that for many decades now governments have outsourced the burden of responsibility for the kind of change we need to implement onto the public, rather than making any meaningful change.

This is a combination of political cowardice and incompetence, because they fear upsetting voters by telling them to get out of their cars or to reduce the amount of meat they eat.

As it turns out, the voters are way ahead of governments, which is why environmentalists are doing so well in elections all over the world at the moment.

We saw it at the last local elections here in Kildare, where the Green Party and councillors of other parties who are environmentally minded now form more than 25% of the current council.

Extinction Rebellion is a youth-lead movement, with an eye on the demographics.

The teenagers who left school to go and protest will all be eligible to vote in five years at the most.

In 10 years they will be a significant voting block.

And by the time they’re the same age as the keyboard warriors who are getting all hot and bothered opposing them, in their mid 40s, paying mortgages and anxiously watching their receeding hairlines, they will be a majority.

And it will be a majority that was radicalised 20 years earlier, who will no longer put up with being told that the solution to rising sea levels, reduced air quality and constant extreme weather is to recycle their tea bags.

Today’s middle aged keyboard warriers will be well into retirement or dead, at which point the world will have changed beyond recognition — hopefully for the better. It will have changed without their approval or input. If they are remembered at all, it will be because they were on the wrong side of history and science.

In fairness, they did make a point of telling Greta Thunberg on Twitter that she should be in school, and if she read it, she would surely have agreed.