Beautiful Kildare guide dogs visit Whitewater

Who doesn’t love beautiful guides dogs?

Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind came to Whitewater on Sunday, October 20, for an Appreciation Day and brought along their sensory tunnel to thank Whitewater and our very generous customers for their support to date.

The photos include Newbridge locals Phil and Tom Geoghan who have dedicated their lives to collecting funds for the charity and have collected in excess of €1.2 million to date.

Whitewater Shopping Centre has an ongoing long standing relationship with Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind, and, in more recent times, has sponsored a puppy, Henry Shadow Lucky, from birth all through his training.

Breege O'Neill with Henry Shadow Lucky - the assist dog sponsored by Whitewater

Puppy in training

Tom Geoghan, John Burke, Nicky Kealy with Phoebe and Phil Geoghan and Charlie