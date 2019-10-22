President visits troops in Lebanon which is seeing biggest protests in 15 years

President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina visited troops deployed with UNIFIL-PIO in South Lebanon over the weekend.

President Higgins is the supreme commander of the Irish Defence Forces.

A Defence Forces spokesperson said: "Despite simmering social tensions and civil protest in the mission area, President Higgins made an uplifting visit to the troops at the Irish Battalion Headquarters.

"Go raibh míle maith agat."

Hundreds of thousands of people have flooded the streets of Beirut and cities across Lebanon voicing their anger at government corruption, inefficiency and a lack of basic services.

On Monday Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri's announced a reform package pledging to cut the salaries of current and former political officials, abolish state institutions - including the Information Ministry - and impose no new taxes in the 2020 budget.