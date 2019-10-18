Kildare County Council pays €265,197 to former councillors

Ten Kildare county councillors who lost their seats in the local elections in May or retired afterwards have received severance payments amounting to €265,197

Kildare County Council has confirmed that payments of up to €265,197 have been made to ten out of the 18 councillors who retired or lost their seats at the last local elections held in May.

The highest payment was made to the longest serving former councillor John McGinley who retired after 26 years of service and received €65,089.

The payments are based on the number of years served, by one fifth of the councillors' basic annual representational payment of €16,724.

Former Cllr Kevin Byrne who retired after 16 years service received €54,059 while longstanding Newbridge based former Councillor Paddy Kennedy received €38,345 after serving 15 years in the council.

Meanwhile after five years each retired councilors Billy Hillis and Seán Power both received €17,069.

A number of councillors who lost their seats also eligible for the payment included Teresa Murray with 5 years service who got €17,069 as did Brendan Young and Réada Cronin. Morgan McCabe had built up three years service before losing his seat and received €11,432, while Murty Aspell got a payment of €10,909 after three years.

Payments to the remaining councillors who retired or lost seats who are not of age yet will be made at a later date when they reach 50.