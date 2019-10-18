Council blocks plan for 58 homes near Celbridge town

Kildare Co Council has blocked the construction of 58 homes in Celbridge.

Belfast-based Lagan Homes Ireland Ltd had planned the proposed development for Newtown outside the town.

A varied size of property units were included in the designs.

Also planned were internal access roads, public open space, parking and landscaping and a pedestrian footpath along the L1016

Newtown/Ardclough Road.

The total site spanned approximately 1.7 hectares.

Kildare Co Council said it has refused planning permission for the proposed development.

The developer can appeal the decision or modify its plans and re-submit the application.