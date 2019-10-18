SOLAS spotlight on further education opportunities in Kildare

A new campaign has been launched by SOLAS, the Further Education and Training Authority in partnership with ETBI, to showcase further education and training (FET) and to promote FET opportunities in Kildare and around the country.

The ‘This is FET’ campaign is centred around a new website, thisisfet.ie, which tells the stories of learners, graduates and employers about the positive impact FET has had on their careers and businesses. Information about the diverse range of FET courses can also be found on the website.

As part of the campaign, images from the website have been projected and hung from some of Ireland’s most iconic buildings including Kildare County Council, Liberty Hall in Dublin and the Rock of Cashel.

Commenting at the launch of ‘This is FET’, Nikki Gallagher, Director of Communications and Secretariat at SOLAS, said “it is brilliant to hear so many FET success stories. We know the positive impact FET can have on the lives of individual learners, businesses and communities in Kildare and around Ireland. We’re calling on the people of Kildare to check out This is FET to get a flavour of the type of courses available to them, whether through Kildare and Wicklow ETB or surrounding providers. No matter where you are in your education or your career, FET courses offer flexible, life-long learning.”

Nessa White, General Secretary at ETBI said: ‘Through the extensive ETB network, we can ensure that FET has a presence in every town and every community in Ireland. Not only does this mean that FET is easy to access, it also means that we are close to and responsive to the needs of the community.”