Kildare gardai warning over Halloween fireworks

Kildare gardai have warned that with Halloween approaching to be aware of the dangers of fireworks and the criminal penalties that apply including a fine of up to €10,000.

They are asking people to 'keep safe this Halloween' and remember that fireworks contain explosive materials and are potentially very dangerous if misused, especially high hazard fireworks such as bangers, rockets, roman candles, cake/batteries or shells.

Meanwhile it is an offence to possess unlicensed fireworks - other than low hazard fireworks, such as party poppers, sparklers - with intent to sell or supply and a fine of up to €10,000 can apply.

It is also an offence to throw or direct any ignited firework at a person or property and a fine of up to €10,000 can apply.