Kildare's Sonia Deasy to feature on RTE's Nationwide tonight

Kildare's Sonia Deasy discusses the story behind her worldwide success in the skincare industry on RTE's Nationwide this evening.

Sonia founded Pestle & Mortar, which has become a hugely successful skin care brand. The programme begins at 8pm.