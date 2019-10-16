Newbridge schools join forces to stage All Shook Up next week

The Patrician Secondary School and the Holy Family Secondary School have yet again joined forces for this year's annual school show.

The Newbridge schools will stage All Shook Up ahead of the midterm break from Tuesday October 22 to Friday October 25 at the Patrician Secondary School.

Tickets cost €10 for adults and €5 for children, OAPs and students from Tuesday to Thursday night. All tickets cost €10 for Friday night.

The show begins at 8pm every night. Tickets are available from the Patrician Secondary School reception.









