Large stylish bungalow on edge of Sallins village

Ingle is a large detached bungalow on a site of approximately half acre, perfectly located on the edge of Sallins village.

This fine home has been completely renovated to a very high standard and is just waiting for a new owner to put their stamp on it.

This is a superb well laid out property with versatile bright reception rooms.

The property boasts well proportioned accommodation, comprising an entrance hall, living room, kitchen/dining room, family room, four double bedrooms (1 en-suite), bathroom, utility room, rear hallway and guest toilet.

Convenient

This home is conveniently located just a short walk from Sallins with many amenities, shops, bars, restaurants, creches, primary school, GAA club, canal walks and the Arrow commuter rail line.

It is just a five minute drive to Naas, with its abundance of shops, restaurants, schools, cinema, theatre and hospital.

Appointments

The house extends to 205m2 approximately and the site extends to 0.5 of an acre approximately.

The property has a B3 energy rating.

Viewing is highly recommended.

Enquires and appointments to view may be made with Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly 045 866466 info@sfor.ie